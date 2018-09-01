Stocks Mostly Positive In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, stocks are mostly positive in mid-day trading on Tuesday. Buying interest is relatively subdued, although the major averages did manage to reach new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages remain in positive territory. The Dow is up 108.47 points or 0.4 percent at 25,391.47, the Nasdaq is up 9.19 points or 0.1 percent at 7,166.57 and the S&P 500 is up 7.82 points or 0.3 percent at 2,755.53.

Stocks continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has lifted the to record highs amid optimism about the economic outlook.

Continued strength seen in the overseas markets on the day may also be contributing to the buying interest on Wall Street.

Overall trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Traders may be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched data on retail sales and producer and consumer prices later in the week.

Financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are also due to report their quarterly results on Friday as earnings season gets underway.

Sector News

Biotechnology stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index surging up by 1.8 percent.

Within the biotech sector, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR) and Durect (DRRX) are posting standout gains.

Significant strength also remains visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent advance by the Dow Jones Banks Index. The index is on pace to end the session at its best closing level in over ten years.

Railroad and healthcare stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while gold and utilities stocks have moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5.7 basis points at 2.537 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

