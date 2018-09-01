China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

China will on Wednesday release December figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.9 percent on year, up from 1.7 percent in November. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 4.8 percent, slowing from 5.8 percent in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

