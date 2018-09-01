COLOMBIA: Government And ELN Resume Talks On Ceasefire Extension

(Agencia CMA Latam) - A new Colombian government delegation and leaders of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group launched the fifth round of peace talks in Quito, Ecuador, aiming at extending the bilateral ceasefire that expires today.

The ELN indicated said that "the ceasefire contributed to alleviating the humanitarian situation of millions of compatriots, especially in those regions where the situation of war and political persecution against leaders and communities opposed to the dominant regime is most critical."

On Monday, the new chief negotiator of the Colombian government, Gustavo Bell, said it would be ideal to extend the truce with the ELN and achieve "a more robust ceasefire agreement" as well as "preserve the achievements" that were reached through dialogue in the last few months.

by Agencia CMA Latam

