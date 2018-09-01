MEXICO: December Inflation Accelerates To Highest Level In 16 Years

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's National Consumer Price Index rose 6.77% in December from a year before, ending 2017 way above the 4% limit set by the country's central bank. It also accelerated when compared to the 6.63% rate posted in November. Currently, consumer prices inflation in Mexico is the highest since May 2001.

The annual inflation in December was a result of higher prices for fruits, vegetables, energy and agricultural goods.

In the monthly comparison, Mexico's consumer price index decelerated to 0.59% in December after accelerating sharply in November (+1.03%). The result was above the 0.42% increase expected by analysts.

The core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was at 4.87% in December a yearly basis and advanced 0.42% on a monthly comparison.

