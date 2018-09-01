MEXICO: PPI Decelerates To 4.65% In December On Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's National Producer Price Index posted a 4.65% annual increase in December, decelerating when compared to the 5.19% advance from November, said the country's statistics office.

In the monthly comparison, the Mexican PPI increased by 0.46% in December, also decelerating from November (+1.15%). The monthly result was driven by an increase in prices of manufacturing (+0.27%), services (+0.71%), and primary (0.90%) activities.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

