COLOMBIA: Annual Inflation Rate Ends 2017 At 4.09%, Slightly Above 4% Limit

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.09% in December 2017 on an annual basis, decelerating from the 4.12% increase in November, when it grew at the fastest pace since last May, said the country's statistics office.

The Colombian inflation rate closed the year slightly above the 4% limit set by the central bank for 2017, and also above analysts' expectations of 4.01%.

The most significant contributions to inflation in Colombia in December came from housing, transportation and food expenses.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.38% in December, also accelerating from November (+0.18%).

by Agencia CMA Latam

