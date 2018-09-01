BRAZIL: House Speaker Signals That He Could Run For President

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian House of Representatives speaker, Rodrigo Maia, signaled that he could run President in October. In an interview with the "O Globo" newspaper, he said he considers "arrogant" the thesis that there could be only one centrist candidate at the general election.

According to him, there are several parties and people from various segments talking about the possibility of his candidacy, but "this does not mean intention of votes. It means that there is a shortage of alternatives."

"The position as House speaker gives me a lot of exposure, but I've been telling everyone that I'm sure it's not the right time to decide, and secondly, I would not give up on the agenda that I believe. I would not give up on the pension reform," he said.

He also said he sees no problem in DEM's support to a potential presidential candidacy of Henrique Meirelles, the current Finance Minister.

