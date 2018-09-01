PETROBRAS: Oil Workers Sign Collective Agreement For Two Years

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Federation of Petroleum Workers (FUP) and the Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras signed a 1.73% wage adjustment valid for two years. The agreement also includes an inflation adjustment to salaries in 2018.

Workers would receive the new salaries on January 12. Also, Petrobras turned back on its proposal to end the promotion by seniority in middle-level positions, and in reducing vacation bonus.

Petrobras also kept 100% overtime payments and said that maintains all the additional provisions outlined in the collective agreement.

by Agencia CMA Latam

