PERU: Government Launches International Campaign To Lure Mining Investors

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Peruvian government will begin a road show to lure investors to the country's mining sector. Companies from Canada and Australia have already shown interest in initiating activities in mineral exploration in Peru.

"These actions are an integral effort made by the state through its various institutions and private organizations such as InPerú, an entity that conducts annual promotional tours in major cities around the world to attract investment," said the director of Mining Promotion, Mauricio Cuadra, to the El Peruano official newspaper.

He noted that copper is one of the metals that these companies are interested in exploring, due to the price and demand in international .

by Agencia CMA Latam

