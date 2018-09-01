South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In December

South Korea's unemployment rate decreased slightly at the end of the year, figures from Statistics Korea showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 3.6 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.3 percent in December from 3.2 percent in the prior month.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 915,000 in December from 874,000 in the preceding month.

