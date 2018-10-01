European Economics Preview: UK Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade figures from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer prices are due from Norway. Economists forecast inflation to accelerate to 1.5 percent in December from 1.1 percent in November.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes industrial production data. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.5 percent on month in November, in contrast to a 1.9 percent rise in October.

At 3.00 am ET, final GDP and consumer prices are due from the Czech Republic. Inflation is forecast to slow to 2.4 percent in December from 2.6 percent in November.



At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases industrial output and orders figures for November. Output had increased 6.6 percent annually in October and orders had advanced 3.8 percent.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is slated to publish UK industrial and construction output as well as visible trade data.

UK industrial output is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month in November after staying flat in October. Economists forecast construction output to climb 0.7 percent in contrast to a 1.7 percent fall in October.

The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 10.9 billion in November versus GBP 10.78 billion shortfall seen a month ago.

At 8.00 am ET, the National Institute Of Economic and Social Research is set to release UK's quarterly GDP estimate.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.