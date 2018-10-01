Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In November

Estonia's foreign trade gap widened in November from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 111.2 million in November from EUR 93.7 million in the corresponding month last year. In October, the surplus was EUR 160.4 million.

Both exports and imports climbed by 8.0 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively in November from last year.

Shipments to EU countries grew 4.0 percent annually in November and those to non-EU countries surged by 21.0 percent.

