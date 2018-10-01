Finland Industrial Production Growth Improves In November

Finland's industrial production growth accelerated in November after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in the previous month.

The measure has been rising since March.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew 9.6 percent annually in November and manufacturing production advanced by 4.3 percent.

At the same time, output in the chemical industry registered a decline of 4.7 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production increased 0.5 percent from October, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders surged 15.1 percent yearly in November, following a 10.1 percent spike in the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.