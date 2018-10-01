Earnings In Focus: Jan. 10 (KBH, LEN, PRGS, SVU)

KB Home (KBH) will publish its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion.
Year-Ago Numbers:
- Total revenues - $1.19 bln
- Net income - $37.5 mln
- EPS - $0.40.
The company experienced shortfall in net orders due to the impact of hurricanes. However, KB Homes expects demand to increase as a result of buyers looking to purchase a home in areas that were less affected by the hurricanes or the demand created by the job growth kind of the rebuilding efforts. Despite the near-term net order impact, the company expects to be well-positioned entering 2018 with a robust backlog that supports its revenue expectations.
Q4, FY Outlook:
- Sees Q4 housing revenues of about $1.3 bln - $1.4 bln
- Continues to expect FY housing revenues of about $4.3 bln, the midpoint of its prior guidance.
**
Lennar Corp. (LEN) is due to release its Q4 results before the bell today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter.
Year-Ago Numbers:
- Total revenues - $3.4 bln
- Net income - $313.5 mln
- EPS - $1.34.
Despite the short-term impact from the storms, the company believes it is likely to benefit from the strong demand for homes, low unemployment, favorable interest rates and increasing consumer confidence.
**
Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) is scheduled to report its Q4 results before the bell today with analysts projecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $114.34 million.
Year-Ago Numbers:
- Total revenues - $117.7 mln
- GAAP net loss - $73.8 mln
- GAAP loss - $1.52/Shr
- Non-GAAP net income - $30.5 mln
- Non-GAAP EPS - $0.62.
Q4, FY Guidance
- Sees Q4 revenue of $112 mln - $115 mln; Consensus - $91.98 mln.
- Expects Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.33 - $0.36
- Expects Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 - $0.61; Consensus - $0.38/Shr.
- Expects FY revenue to $393 mln - $396 mln; Consensus - $396.37 mln.
- Sees FY GAAP EPS of $0.74 - $0.78
- Projects FY non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 - $1.85; Consensus - $1.85/Shr.
**
Supervalu Inc. (SVU) is slated to release its third-quarter financial results on Jan. 10, before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.
Year-Ago Numbers:
- Net sales - $3.0 bln
- Net loss from cont. ops. - $11 mln
- Loss from cont. ops. - $0.04/Shr.
- Adj. Net income - $14 mln
- Adj. EPS - $0.05.
FY18 Outlook
- Now sees FY net income from cont. ops. to be $31 mln- $50 mln.
