European Shares Subdued As Bond Yields Surge

European stocks were subdued on Wednesday as rising bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and the recent surge in oil prices spurred investors to lock in some profits after recent strong gains.

In economic releases, France's industrial production decreased as expected in November after rising in the previous two months, data from statistical office Insee showed.

Separately, the Quarterly Economic Survey published by the British Chambers of Commerce showed that the growth in the U.K. remained subdued at the end of 2017.

Investors await readings on U.K. manufacturing and trade balance later in the day.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 399.50 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was also losing 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE were little changed with a positive bias.

Banks were broadly higher, with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, RBS and BNP Paribas climbing 2-3 percent.

Energy stocks were also up broadly as oil prices hovered near their highest levels since 2014.

Taylor Wimpey shares declined 2.8 percent in London after the housebuilder said its order book fell and house price growth slowed at the end of 2017. Rival Barratt Developments dropped 1.4 percent.

J Sainsbury climbed 1.4 percent after upgrading its full-year profit guidance.

Ted Baker soared almost 7 percent after it reported an increase in retail sales over the Christmas period.

Airbus rose 0.8 percent in Paris. China will finalize orders for 184 Airbus SE A320 aircraft soon, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Continental AG shares fell nearly 2 percent in Frankfurt. The tire manufacturer confirmed that it is in the early stages of analyzing how its organization can become even more flexible in response to the fast changing environment in the automotive industry.

