Sweden Industrial Production Growth Slows In November

Sweden's industrial production growth eased in November after accelerating sharply in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 6.1 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 6.6 percent rise in October. The measure has been rising since September 2016.

On a monthly basis, industrial production remained flat in November after a 2.1 percent increase in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that orders for industry grew 7.9 percent annually in November, well above the 3.7 percent gain in October.

Monthly, orders climbed 2.6 percent from October, when it declined by 1.6 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.