Ireland Industrial Production Plummets In November

Ireland's industrial production plunged in November, after rebounding sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.

Industrial production declined 10.1 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 12.6 percent spike in October.

On an annual basis, industrial production contracted markedly by 11.1 percent in November, in contrast to a 15.4 percent strong rebound in the previous month.

At the same time, industrial turnover grew 4.2 percent annually and by 7.3 percent monthly in November.

editorial@rttnews.com

