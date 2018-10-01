Latvia Inflation Eases Further

Latvia's consumer price inflation eased for the fourth straight month in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 2.7 percent rise. The measure has been rising since September 2016.

Food prices grew 3.8 percent annually in December and transport costs went up by 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December after a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.