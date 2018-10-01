Stocks May Give Back Ground Following Recent Strength - U.S. Commentary

Stocks may give back ground in early trading on Wednesday following the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 100 points.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street after the major averages once again climbed to new record closing highs in the previous session.

A report from Bloomberg News that Chinese officials have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries may also weigh on the markets.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the officials believe the market for U.S. government bonds is becoming less attractive relative to other assets.

The officials also think trade tensions between the U.S. and China may provide a reason to slow or stop buying American debt, the people said.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing import prices rose by much less than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in November.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed an unexpected decrease in export prices, which edged down by 0.1 percent in December after rising by 0.5 percent in November. Export prices had expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of November. Wholesale inventories are expected to climb by 0.7 percent.

Following the mixed performance seen on Monday, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. With the upward move on the day, the major averages once again climbed to new record closing highs.

The major averages finished the session in positive territory but off their best levels of the day. The Dow rose 102.80 points or 0.4 percent to 25,385.80, the Nasdaq inched up 6.19 points or 0.1 percent to 7,163.58 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.58 points or 0.1 percent to 2,751.29.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly lower on the day. The German DAX Index has slumped by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index has fallen by 0.4 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is bucking the downtrend and inching up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.55 to $63.51 a barrel after jumping $1.23 to $62.96 a barrel on Tuesday. Gold futures, which fell $6.70 to $1,313.70 an ounce in the previous session, are advancing $8.80 to $1,322.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 111.53 yen compared to the 112.65 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1993 compared to yesterday's $1.1937.

by RTT Staff Writer

