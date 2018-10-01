Major Averages Pull Back Off Record Highs In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

After trending higher over the past several sessions, stocks have given back some ground in morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have slid into negative territory, although selling pressure has remained relatively subdued.

In recent trading, the major averages have climbed off their worst levels, but they remain in the red. The Dow is down 19.22 points or 0.1 percent at 25,366.58, the Nasdaq is down 32.96 points or 0.5 percent at 7,130.62 and the S&P 500 is down 4.42 points or 0.2 percent at 2,746.87.

Profit taking has contributed to the weakness on Wall Street after the major averages once again climbed to new record closing highs in the previous session.

A report from Bloomberg News indicating Chinese officials have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries is also weighing on the .

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the officials believe the market for U.S. government bonds is becoming less attractive relative to other assets.

The officials also think trade tensions between the U.S. and China may provide a reason to slow or stop buying American debt, the people said.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing import prices rose by much less than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in November.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed an unexpected decrease in export prices, which edged down by 0.1 percent in December after rising by 0.5 percent in November. Export prices had expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed wholesale inventories increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of November.

Semiconductor stocks are seeing considerable weakness in morning trading, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling by 1.7 percent. The index continues to give back ground after ending Monday's trading at its best closing level in well over a month.

Shares of Silicon Motion (SIMO) have shown a particularly steep drop, pulling back off the record closing high set in the previous session.

Electronic storage, commercial real estate, and housing stocks have also moved notably lower, while strength is visible among gold, financial, and airline stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly lower on the day. The German DAX Index has slumped by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index has fallen by 0.5 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is bucking the downtrend and inching up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the significant decline seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up 4.2 basis points at 2.588 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News