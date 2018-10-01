Stocks Remain Mostly Negative In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After moving lower early in the session, stocks remain mostly negative in mid-day trading on Wednesday. Selling pressure has remain relatively subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.

Currently, the major averages remain in the red, although the Dow is down just 5.08 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 25,380.72. The Nasdaq is down 24.93 points or 0.4 percent at 7,138.64 and the S&P 500 is down 2.72 points or 0.1 percent at 2,748.57.

Profit taking contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street after the major averages once again climbed to new record closing highs in the previous session.

A report from Bloomberg News indicating Chinese officials have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries also weighed on the .

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the officials believe the market for U.S. government bonds is becoming less attractive relative to other assets.

The officials also think trade tensions between the U.S. and China may provide a reason to slow or stop buying American debt, the people said.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing import prices rose by much less than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in November.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed an unexpected decrease in export prices, which edged down by 0.1 percent in December after rising by 0.5 percent in November. Export prices had expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed wholesale inventories increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of November.

Sector News

Electronic storage stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances in mid-day trading, dragging the NYSE Arca Disk Drive Index down by 1.8 percent. The index is pulling back further off the more than two-year closing high it set on Monday.

Within the electronic storage sector, Western Digital (WDC) and Quantum (QTM) are posting notable losses on the day.

Significant weakness is also visible among commercial real estate stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent loss being posted by the Morgan Stanley REIT Index. With the drop, the index has fallen to its lowest intraday level in over a year.

Semiconductor, telecom, and utilities stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while financial and airline stocks have moved to the upside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly lower on the day. The German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.4 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the significant decline seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up 3.8 basis points at 2.584 percent.

