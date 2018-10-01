Republican Congressman Darrell Issa Will Not Seek Re-Election

Joining several other vulnerable Republican lawmakers, Congressman Darrel Issa, R-Calif., announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election in 2018.

Issa, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, made a name for himself as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee during President Barack Obama's administration.

The nine-term Congressman presided over contentious hearings regarding the attacks on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, as well as the Internal Revenue Service's targeting of conservative groups.

"Throughout my service, I worked hard and never lost sight of the people our government is supposed to serve," Issa said in a statement.

He added, "Yet with the support of my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in California's 49th District."

Issa only narrowly won re-election in 2016, defeating Democrat Doug Applegate by less 2,000 votes in a district won by Hillary Clinton by more than seven percentage points.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Drew Godinich argued Democrats are in a strong position to win the district this fall.

"California Republicans clearly see the writing on the wall and realize that their party and its priorities are toxic to their re-election chances in 2018," Godinich said.

The announcement from Issa comes just two days after fellow California Republican Congressman Ed Royce, R-Calif., announced his retirement.

However, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, claimed Democrats will be hurt by a hard-fought primary in the district.

"While Democrats fight with each other, Republicans will focus on fighting Democrats - and that's how we plan to win," Stivers said. "We look forward to facing whoever limps out of the Democrats' battle royale: black and blue, and broke."

Applegate is once again pursuing the Democratic nomination, although real estate investor Paul Kerr, environmental attorney Mike Levin, and former Obama administration official Sara Jacobs are also running.

by RTT Staff Writer

