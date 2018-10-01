ECOPETROL: Company Activates Contingency Plan In Pipeline After Attacks

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian state-owned company Ecopetrol activated the contingency plan for the Caño Limón-Coveñas pipeline following three attacks on the oil transportation system. The government accused the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group of launching the attacks after the end of a bilateral ceasefire that expired Tuesday.

The first attack was in Boyacá, where the explosion caused an oil spill in an area of 300 meters. The other two attacks were reported in Arauca, and the oil was contained in the crater left by the explosions.

The company said that after the security forces isolate the areas, technical and professional personnel will enter the affected areas to carry out the cleaning and repair of the pipeline. The pumping is suspended.

by Agencia CMA Latam

