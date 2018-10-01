ARGENTINA: Country And Japan Hold Talks On Double Taxation

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean and Japanese officials launched today in Tokyo the first round of negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion.

The Argentinean government said that the goal is to develop and strengthen economic relations to increase Japanese investments in Argentina.

The bilateral trade in 2016 reached US$ 1.6 billion. From January to November of 2017, the commercial flow between the countries increased by 7% from a year before, reaching US$ 1,58 billion.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.