COLOMBIA: Colcap Falls 0.59% Amid Low Trading Volume

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.59% near the end of Wednesday's session to 1,370.05 points amid low trading volume and losses in the financial sector.

Ramses Pestanapalmetta, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, noted that the reduction in the target price for shares of Bancolombia and Davivienda by BTG Pactual affected the performance of both stocks.

He added that Ecopetrol shares had a good performance at the beginning of the day. but then reversed course as a result of the attacks on oil pipelines. The Colombian government accused the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group by the bombings.

The shares of Sura are rising (+0.46%), while Davivienda (-1.33%), Preferencial Bancolombia (-0.71%), and Ecopetrol (0,20%) trade lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,889.50 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.70% fall, due to the rebound of the euro. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, said that the European common currency appreciated on the good economic data from the euro zone and amid a lower appetite for U.S. dollars as a broad market trend.

by Agencia CMA Latam

