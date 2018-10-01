VENEZUELA: Country And China Review Projects To Increase Oil Production

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Representatives of the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) reviewed the scope of their Petrosinovensa joint venture and other joint projects aiming at accelerating oil production.

The meeting was held at the PDVSA facilities in Caracas, where the Oil Minister and PDVSA's chairman Manuel Quevedo hosted Jia Yong, president of CNPC America and representative of CNPC for Latin America.

"China and Venezuela are strategic allies to consolidate our nation as a power. We will continue advancing and working, and in the next meeting, which will occur after January 16, we will establish the advances of this very positive meeting," Quevedo said.

Venezuela and China are jointly carrying out several projects in the oil sector, such as the development of the joint ventures Petroleo Sinovensa, Petrozumano, Petrourica and Petrolera Sino Venezolana.

by Agencia CMA Latam

