Asian Markets In Negative Territory

Asian stock , with the exception of Indonesia, are in negative territory on Thursday following the weak lead overnight from Wall Street amid speculation that China, the largest buyer of U.S. Treasuries, could slow or halt its purchases. Investors are also cautious as they await quarterly earnings results from some major Japanese companies later in the day.

The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session following the negative cues from Wall Street. Investors shrugged off data that showed Australia's retail sales rose more than expected in November.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 31.70 points or 0.52 percent to 6,065.00, off a low of 6,060.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 32.70 points or 0.53 percent to 6,173.20.

The major miners are mostly weak. BHP Billiton is declining 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.2 percent.

Rio Tinto said that UK-based industrial and metals company Liberty House Group has made a binding offer to buy its Aluminium Dunkerque smelter in France for $500 million.

Oil stocks are also weak despite crude oil prices rising 1 percent overnight. Oil Search is losing 1 percent, Santos is declining almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank - are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher after gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 3 percent.

Shares of Nine Entertainment Co. are down 0.2 percent after the broadcaster said that its major shareholder and investment firm Allan Gray has reduced its stake in the company from 8 percent to 5.3 percent.

Transurban Group said that the Virginia Department of Transportation in the U.S. has accepted its offer to extend the interstate 95 express lanes across another 16 kilometers. However, the toll road operator's shares are losing 1 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of retail sales in Australia jumped a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in November, coming in at A$26.38 billion. That topped expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in October.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar rebounded on Thursday against the U.S. dollar, which weakened following the China bond purchases report. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7846, up from US$0.7814 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is losing following the weak cues from Wall Street and as the yen held onto gains against the U.S. dollar. Investors are cautious ahead of earnings results of some major Japanese companies later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 71.12 points or 0.30 percent to 23,717.08, off a low of 23,601.84 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon and Panasonic are down 0.6 percent each, and Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 1 percent, while Sony is edging up less than 0.1 percent. SoftBank is lower by 0.7 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.5 percent.

Among automakers, Honda is lower by almost 2 percent, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Mazda is down 0.3 percent. Toyota and Mazda Motor said that they will build a $1.6 billion auto plant in Alabama, with the facility to create up to 4,000 jobs.

Fast Retailing is adding 0.2 percent ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results later in the day. Seven & i Holdings is losing more than 2 percent and FamilyMart UNY Holdings is lower by almost 2 percent, with both companies also due to report their financial results later today.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing more than 4 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the market's best performers, Tokai Carbon is gaining almost 5 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is rising more than 4 percent and GS Yuasa is higher by almost 4 percent.

On the flip side, Tokuyama Corp. is losing more than 6 percent, Sumco Corp. is lower by almost 3 percent and Taiyo Yuden is down more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary November results for its leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower. Bucking the trend, Indonesia is edging higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with profit taking contributing to the early weakness. A report from Bloomberg News indicating Chinese officials have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries also weighed on the markets.

The Dow dipped 16.67 points or 0.1 percent to 25,369.13, the Nasdaq edged down 10.01 points or 0.1 percent to 7,153.57 and the S&P 500 slipped 3.06 points or 0.1 percent to 2,748.23.

The European markets also mostly closed lower on Wednesday. The German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.4 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures continued to rise Wednesday, extending 4-year highs amid further signs the global oil market is tightening. February WTI crude rose $0.61 or 1 percent to settle at $63.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

