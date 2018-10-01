PERU: Exports Climb 12.7% In November On Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The total volume of goods exported by Peru in November grew 12.7% when compared to the same period of 2016, while the total volume of imported goods rose 10.5%, said the country's statistics office.

According to the institute, the annual increase in exports in November was primarily due to the rise in traditional products (14.3%) and non-traditional products (8.7%).

Meanwhile, the increase in imports in November was boosted by consumer goods (8.7%), raw materials and intermediate products (10.2%), as well as capital goods and construction materials (12.4%).

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.