Romania Industrial Production Grows More Than Forecast

Romania's industrial production expanded notably in November, and at a faster than expected pace, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.

Industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 9.5 percent year-over-year in November, slightly above the 9.0 percent spike economists had forecast.

Among sectors, manufacturing output grew the most by 11.5 percent annually in November, followed by mining and quarrying with 5.1 percent rise.

At the same time, electricity output registered a decline of 1.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.7 percent in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

