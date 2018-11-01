Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Lower

Most Asian stocks fell on Thursday after Wall Street experienced its first loss-making session this year overnight, hit by reports that China may slow or halt purchases of U.S. Treasuries and that President Donald Trump may pull the U.S. out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.10 percent to extend gains for the tenth straight session, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.11 percent at 31,109 in late trade.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reportedly said the expanded around 6.9 percent in 2017. The economic situation is "better than expected," Li said in a forum in Cambodia. The National Bureau of Statistics is scheduled to issue annual GDP data on January 18.

Japanese shares ended modestly lower, hit by weak cues from Wall Street and a strong yen. The Nikkei average dropped 77.77 points or 0.33 percent to 23,710.43 while the broader Topix index closed 0.21 percent lower at 1,888.09.

Automakers Toyota and Honda fell 1-2 percent as the dollar suffered its biggest one-day drop in nearly eight months against the yen. Financials bucked the weak trend, with banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rising 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Australian shares fell for a second consecutive session after U.S. stocks snapped a six-session winning streak on Wednesday amid jitters over rising bond yields.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 29.10 points or 0.48 percent to 6,067.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 29.70 points or 0.48 percent lower at 6,176.20.

Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac fell between 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent while mining heavyweight BHP Billiton shed 0.4 percent. Rio Tinto closed on a flat note after receiving a binding offer from Liberty House for its Aluminium Dunkerque smelter in northern France.

Energy stocks closed broadly lower despite crude oil prices rising 1 percent overnight. Gold miners Evolution Mining and Newcrest rose 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively as gold prices extended gains for a second day on dollar weakness.

Investors ignored upbeat data that showed Australia's retail sales rose more than expected in November.

Seoul stocks fell as foreign investors remained net sellers for the second straight session on worries that China would cut back on purchasing U.S. government bond purchases in a diversification effort. The benchmark Kospi ended down 11.84 points or 0.47 percent at 2,487.91.

New Zealand shares tumbled amid selling by foreign investors as the kiwi dollar hovered near its strongest level in three months against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 114.46 points or 1.37 percent to 8,250.44, with blue-chip stocks like Fletcher Building, A2 Milk and Meridian Energy pacing the decliners.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite was declining half a percent. The country's industrial production climbed 5.0 percent year-over-year in November, following a 3.4 percent rise in October, a government report showed. That was above the 4.6 percent growth economists had forecast.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.2 percent to extend losses for the third day. Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.1 percent and the Taiwan Weighted declined 0.2 percent while India's Sensex was rising 0.3 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

