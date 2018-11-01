Hungary Industrial Production Growth Eases As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production growth eased markedly as initially estimated in November, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.

The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in November, well below the 7.6 percent spike in October.

That was in line with the flash data published on January 8.

Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 2.1 percent in November, confirming the preliminary figure. This was followed by a 1.1 percent rise in October.

