France GDP Expands 0.6% In Q4: BoF Survey

France's expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the Bank of France survey.

Gross domestic product is likely to have expanded 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, revised up from 0.5 projected earlier. The economy had expanded 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

The confidence index in manufacturing rose to 110 in December, the highest since February 2011, from 106 in November.

Industrial production accelerated sharply in December, However, leaders expect industrial production to register lower growth in January.

The services sentiment index improved to 103 from 102 a month ago. This was the highest since May 2011. Business leaders expect another rise in activity in January.

The business confidence indicator in construction held steady at 104 in December. Construction sector activity slowed somewhat in December but leaders expect a slight growth in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

