CAC 40 Little Changed In Cautious Trade; Sodexo Shares Tumble 3%

French shares were little changed in cautious trade on Thursday as corporate earnings started trickling out and investors eyed the latest ECB minutes for signs whether the central bank will start withdrawing its stimulus policies earlier than expected.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,510.49 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday.

Sodexo shares tumbled 3 percent. The food services and facilities management group reported that its first-quarter revenues totaled 5.3 billion euro, down 2.6 percent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

On the economic front, France's expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the Bank of France survey.

Gross domestic product is likely to have expanded 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, revised up from 0.5 projected earlier. The economy had expanded 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis