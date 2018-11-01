Italy Retail Sales Rebound More Than Expected

Italy's retail sales increased at a faster-than-expected pace in November, after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.

Retail sales climbed 1.1 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.0 percent decrease in October. That was just above the 1.0 percent rise economists had forecast.

Sales of food products grew 1.1 percent over the month and those of non-food sales went up by 1.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 1.4 percent in November, in contrast to a 2.3 percent fall in the previous month.

In volume terms, retail sales advanced 0.8 percent monthly and by 0.6 percent yearly in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.