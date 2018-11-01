Greece Unemployment Rate Falls In October

Greece's unemployment rate dropped marginally in October, after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 20.7 percent in October from 20.7 percent in September, which was revised up from 20.5 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 23.3 percent.

Unemployment totaled 0.99 million in October. The number of unemployed decreased by 123,054 from previous year and by 4,528 from September.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 20.7 percent in October versus 23.3 percent in the same month of 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.