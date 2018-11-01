South Africa's Manufacturing Production Climbs Further

South Africa's manufacturing production grew for the second straight month in November, preliminary figures from Statistics South Africa showed Thursday.

Manufacturing production advanced an unadjusted 1.7 percent year-over-year in November, following a 2.3 percent rebound in October.

The rise in November was mainly due to higher production of food and beverages, basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent from October, when it increased by 0.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.