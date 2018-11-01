Portugal HICP Inflation Slows As Expected In December

Portugal's EU measure of inflation eased for the second straight month in December, in line with expectations, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 1.8 percent rise. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

In 2017, the annual average rate of change of the HICP was 1.6 percent versus 0.6 percent in 2016.

At the same time, consumer price inflation remained stable at 1.5 percent in December.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food productions, rose to 1.2 percent in December from 1.1 percent in November.

Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in December after a 0.3 percent drop in the previous month.

The average rate of change of the CPI was 1.4 percent in 2017 versus 0.6 percent in 2016.

