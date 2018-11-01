logo
JetBlue Airways December Traffic, Capacity Rise; Load Factor Declines

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its traffic and capacity rose in the month of December 2017 from the prior-year period, while load factor declined. In addition, the company raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile or RASM.

The airline said its December traffic increased 2.7 percent to 4.08 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 3.97 billion RPMs in the same period last year.

The airline flew 4.93 billion available seat miles or ASMs in December, representing a capacity increase of 4.4 percent as compared to the prior-year period when it flew 4.72 billion ASMs.

However, load factor for the month was 82.7 percent, a decrease of 1.4 points from December 2016.

JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 99.8 percent and its on-time performance was 74.1 percent in December 2017.

Looking ahead, JetBlue now forecasts fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile or RASM to increase about 1.8 percent year-over-year. Earlier, the company projected fourth-quarter RASM growth to range between down 0.5 percent and up 1.5 percent compared to the year-ago period.

