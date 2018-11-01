U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Rise To 261,000

For the second consecutive week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 261,000 in the week ended January 6th, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 250,000.

The modest increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected initial jobless claims to edge down to 245,000.

