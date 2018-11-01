Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Slapped By Patron In Arizona Hotel

Disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein was slapped by a patron at an Arizona restaurant Tuesday night, TMZ reported.

Weinstein and his "sober coach" were dining at a restaurant on the grounds of the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, while the attacker and his friend were sitting next to their table, the report says.

The patron, identified by TMZ by his first name Steve, had an unsuccessful attempt to take a photo with Weinstein.

When Weinstein and his companion got up to leave at around 9 pm, Steve told his friend to shoot video of what was about to happen.

Steve approached Weinstein and said, "You're such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women," and slapped him in the face twice.

The 65-year-old heavyweight producer wasn't harmed in the attack as neither attempted backhand slaps were connected, the report quoting the restaurant manager said. He reportedly declined to call police and left the restaurant.

The incident was captured on video, which the tabloid-news website published.

A news report in October, alleging that Weinstein sexually harassed women for decades, had rocked Hollywood. Many more sexual misconduct allegations from Hollywood A-listers such as Angelina Jolie, Rosanna Arquette and Gwyneth Paltrow, surfaced against him since then.

Several women have accused Weinstein of raping them.

He acknowledged mistakes he has made, but also denied many of the accusations as "patently false".



The Weinstein Company (TWC) that Weinstein co-founded fired him following the allegations. Weinsten's wife Georgina Chapman left him.

He was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and BAFTA, while Amazon cut ties with TWC over two projects.

NYPD and London Police are investigating some of the claims against the movie mogul, who is said to be at a rehabilitation center in Arizona.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News