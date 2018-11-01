Trump Highlights Poll Showing Most Voters See Him As Unfit For Office

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, President Donald Trump highlighted a Quinnipiac University National Poll showing positive views of the at a multi-year high.

"In new Quinnipiac Poll, 66% of people feel the economy is 'Excellent or Good.' That is the highest number ever recorded by this poll," Trump tweeted.

The 66 percent of voters saying the economy is "excellent" or "good" is the highest positive rating since Quinnipiac first asked the question in 2001.

However, the poll found that voters are more likely to say former President Barack Obama is responsible for the state of the economy.

Forty-nine percent of voters say Obama is more responsible for the state of the economy, while 40 percent say Trump is more responsible.

"President Trump can hang his hat on the economy, but must share the hat rack with President Barack Obama," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll also included some more troubling news for Trump, with a majority of voters saying that he is not fit to serve as president.

Fifty-seven percent of voters said Trump is not fit to serve as president compared to 40 percent that said he is fit for office.

Voters also said 69 percent to 28 percent that Trump is not level-headed, although voters said 53 percent to 44 percent that the president is intelligent.

Grading Trump's first year in office, 39 percent of voters give him an "F," while another 17 percent give him a "D."

Trump gets an "A" from 16 percent of voters, a "B" from another 16 percent and a "C" from 11 percent, the Quinnipiac poll found.

"Considered an intelligent person with a really bad report card, filled with far more 'F's' than 'A's' or 'B's', the president is a long way from the Dean's list in the eyes of voters," Malloy said.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,106 voters was conducted January 5th through 9th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

