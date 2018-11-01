New Zealand Building Permits Spike 11.0% In November

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 11.0 percent on month in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 3,262.
That follows the downwardly revised 10.0 percent contraction in October (originally -9.6 percent).
By category, permits were issued for 1,870 houses, 577 townhouses, flats, and units (the highest number on record), 543 apartments (a nine-year high) and 272 retirement village units.
By region, there were 1,450 permits were issued for Auckland (the second-highest number on record), 422 for Canterbury and 296 for Waikato.
by RTT Staff Writer
For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com
Economic News
What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.