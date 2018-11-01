MEXICO: November Industrial Output Drops Most Since September 2016

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's industrial production fell by 1.6% in November from a year before after declining 1.1% in October, the country's statistics office said on Thursday.

It was the sharpest drop since September 2016, the office added.

The fall in industrial production in November was due to the sharp decline in mining activity, which fell 8.5% on a yearly basis, while construction fell by 5.2%.

On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 0.1% in November from October.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

