MEXICO: Consumer Confidence Index Falls 0.2% On Month In December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's Consumer Confidence Index fell 0.2% in December from a month before and had an annual increase of 3.4%, according to the country's statistics office and the Mexican central bank.

Four of the five index constituents fell in December on a monthly basis. Households view on economic improvement fell 0.1%, while respondent's perspective on the economic situation a year from now receded 0.7%.

Consumer's perception of the Mexican was 0.9% lower in December, while confidence in the country's economic condition a year from now fell 1.4%.

The only increase was in consumer's perception of possibilities to purchase durable goods, which rose by 1.3%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.