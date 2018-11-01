BRAZIL: Pension Reform Lacks Support, But Not For Long, Says President

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazil's President Michel Temer said that passing the pension reform in Congress is a priority and that he is still working to convince House of Representatives lawmakers to favor the bill on February 19.

In an interview to "O Estado de S. Paulo", newspaper, he said that "we still do not have [the 308 votes needed to pass the reform], but we will have."

Temer believes that lawmakers who were previously opposed to the reform proposal are starting to show more flexibility. The government has watered down an initial version of the pension reform and since the new draft is leaner people have a better understanding of the issue, said Temer.

He added that candidates for the presidential election at the end of the year also want to get rid of this pending issue during the campaign.

The pension reform in Brazil is seen as crucial to adjust the country's fiscal position in the coming years, and rating agencies mentioned that its approval by Congress could improve the country's credit profile.

