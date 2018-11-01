BRAZIL: Government Assesses Whether To Appeal Over Labor Minister Nomination

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian federal government is still deciding if it will appeal to the country's Supreme Court in an attempt to move forward with the appointment of Cristiane Brasil as Minister of Labor.

A Brazilian justice barred Brasil's nomination amid news that she was convicted of violating local labor laws. She is the daughter of Roberto Jefferson, the national president of the PTB party accused of corruption in 2013 after revealing that lawmakers received bribes to support bills during former president Lula administration.

A federal court has already rejected an appeal from the Brazilian government and another from the lawyers of Brasil to proceed with the nomination.

So far, her party and the government have not signaled that they may consider another candidate for the Labor Ministry.

