MEXICO: Peña Nieto Makes Changes To His Cabinet

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto has announced several changes to his Cabinet. He accepted the resignation of Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong as Secretary of the Interior and appointed Alfonso Navarrete Prida in his place.

The Mexican President also accepted the resignation of Luis Enrique Miranda Nava as Secretary of Social Development and named Eviel Pérez Magaña to replace him.

Peña Nieto also announced the appointment of Roberto Campa Cifrián as Secretary of Labor and Social Security. He gave indications to "maintain the atmosphere of harmony between the productive sectors, as well as make efforts to formalize employment."

by Agencia CMA Latam

