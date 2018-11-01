VENEZUELA: Government And Opposition Resume Political Dialogue

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The political dialogue involving a Venezuelan government delegation and opposition leaders is expected to be resumed soon in the Dominican Republic. The talks could start as early as Friday, according to the Venezuelan official news agency.

On December 1 and 2, a day for dialogue and peace was held and included a six-point agenda agreed upon by both parties. Subsequently, on December 15, the limits and mechanisms of the six points addressed were discussed.

Now, both sides delegates are expected to resume talks about the Commission for Truth, Justice, Peace and Public Tranquility led by the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) and the full recognition of this body electoral guarantees situation of the country.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.