COLOMBIA: Santos Reiterates Offer Of Humanitarian Aid To Venezuela

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos renewed the offer of humanitarian aid to Venezuela and asked his neighboring country's counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, to accept help from Colombia and the international community.

"I said it last November, and I repeat it today: for a long time we have offered our humanitarian support in the matter of food and medicines, and the Venezuelan government has refused because they do not want to accept the serious crisis they have in their hands," Santos said.

The Colombian president asked Maduro not to let his people suffer more for "hunger and lack of medicines."

Santos also denied the Venezuelan president's claim that "Colombia does not have public , and that thousands of Colombians pass the border to seek care and medicines in Venezuela."

by Agencia CMA Latam

