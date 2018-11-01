China Exports Rise More Than Forecast

China's exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.

In dollar terms, exports advanced 10.9 percent year-over-year in December, just above the 10.8 percent rise economists had forecast.

Imports increased 4.9 percent in December from a year ago, much slower than the expected growth of 15.1 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $54.69 billion in December versus the expected surplus of $37.0 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

